Ravens' Derrick Henry Approaching Historic Milestone
Derrick Henry's list of accolades is already a mile long, and the Baltimore Ravens star is only adding to that list.
With 9,982 career rushing yards, Henry is on the verge of joining an exclusive club of 10,000-yard rushers. Only 31 players in NFL history have reached that milestone, with Marshawn Lynch being the latest to do so in 2017.
"[I'm] always grateful for the journey and everyone that's been a part of it," Henry told reporters Friday. "I've been blessed tremendously, and I'm very thankful to be able to be able to play this long and be able to reach a milestone that big. All the great ones before me that I idolized – they achieved that accomplishment, so for me to be doing something that the ones that I've idolized have done is so cool."
A second-round pick in 2016, Henry has dominated at every level he's played at. Still, if someone told him he'd rush for 10,000 yards before his NFL career began, he may not have believed it.
"As a kid I always wanted to play running back and make it to the NFL. Like I said, for me to play this long and be able to reach that milestone that so many great ones before me reached that I idolized – it's like a kid at a candy store where you can't believe what's in front of you achieving that milestone. I'm grateful – grateful for every coach [and] every teammate that helped me get to this part. I'm just very thankful for it all."
There's perhaps no better time for Henry to reach that milestone than in his first AFC North game. On Sunday, the Ravens travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in their first divisional game of the season. The All-Pro running back rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals last season, and now with his new team, he can reach this incredible milestone against them as well.
That said, Henry's goal isn't to rack up crazy stats, but help his team win any way he can.
"[It's a] team sport; I put the team first – everything else is window dressing," Henry said.
