Ravens Healthy Coming Out of Bye Week
The Baltimore Ravens clearly made the most of their bye week, at least in regard to team health.
In their first injury report of the week, the Ravens had near-perfect attendance at practice for the first time in a long time.
The only player who didn't participate in practice was rookie saftey Sanoussi Kane, who's dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Ravens' Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kane, a seventh-round pick out of Purdue, has emerged as a key contributor on special teams, but has logged just 12 defensive snaps on the season.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson also did not practice Wednesday, but due to suspension rather than injury. The Ravens suspended Johnson for one game after he refused to play against the Eagles, adding more turmoil to an already tumultous saga.
"It's a suspension this week – that's what it is," head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "There's no practice during suspensions, yes, that's how suspensions work."
Four other players appeared on the injury report despite participating in full. Those players are wide receiver Rashod Bateman (knee), nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck). Bateman suffered an injury in the second half against the Eagles, Van Noy missed that game, and Pierce and Tampa are both in their 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.
"I feel good," Bateman said Monday. "I got a little banged up [in the] Eagles game, but the bye week was big for me. I was able to get healthy. I got back on the practice field [today], [and I] felt good, so I'm looking forward to finishing the season strong."
The Ravens face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.
