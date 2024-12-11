Giants Make Major QB Change for Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. They will look to bounce back following their disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing.
Ahead of this week's game against the Giants, it has been expected that Drew Lock would get the start at quarterback for New York. Now, there is a major change that has occurred.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Lock is in a walking boot due to a heel injury and Tommy DeVito is expected to start this week.
So far this season, DeVito has only started one game for the Giants. He has completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 189 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 32 yards on seven carries.
At 26 years old, DeVito will have another chance to prove that he can be a starting NFL quarterback. Having a big game against a Super Bowl contender like the Ravens would be a big step in that direction.
For Baltimore, this is a situation that gives them a major opportunity. If they can put pressure on DeVito, they could have some opportunities to make big-time defensive plays.
New York has had a brutal season at the quarterback position. Daniel Jones began the year as the starter, but things did not go well. That led to the Giants parting ways with Jones.
Lock and DeVito have been the two main quarterbacks since that move, but neither one of them has been able to help lead New York out of their funk.
Obviously, the Ravens are major favorites this week. They need to take care of business and improve to 9-5 on the season with a win.
Only time will tell what happens this week, but Baltimore will likely be facing DeVito under center for the Giants. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon.
