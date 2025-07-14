Ravens' Lamar Jackson Disrespected After Historic Season
To describe Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's season as anything short of historic would be a massive disservice.
Jackson, already a two-time MVP, completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions, with his 119.6 passer rating being the fourth highest in a season in NFL history. He also maintained his dominance on the ground with 915 yards and four touchdowns, and even broke the NFL record for career rushing yards by a quarterback late in the season.
After a season like that, Jackson should logically climb up the NFL quarterback hierarchy, but apparently not. In a poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, league coaches and executives ranked him as the No. 4 quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, exactly where he was last year.
"Jackson is the most breathtaking player in the game," Fowler wrote. "He might be the most feared, too, depending on whom you ask. And he was close to winning a third MVP last season, in fact beating out the actual MVP Allen for first-team All-Pro status in an unusual split of those honors."
"Winning a third award would put Jackson on a short list so accomplished that first names aren't necessary: Manning, Rodgers, Brady, Favre, Brown, Unitas. What Jackson did last year still puts him in his own class — he became the first player in NFL history with 40 passing touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions in a season."
In fairness, the race for the top quarterback in the league is incredibly close between these four AFC stars, and any of them could've taken the No. 1 spot. However, at least one evaluator ranked Jackson as low as sixth, which is simply preposterous.
With his unmatched rushing ability and continued growth as a passer, Jackson is a special quarterback who should be getting a bit more respect than he does in this ranking.
"Years ago, some evaluators knocked Jackson's skills as a pocket passer. But he has busted through that narrative since the Ravens committed to a stronger passing game by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken and adding playmakers via free agency and the draft," Fowler wrote. "Jackson has ranked in the top five in QBR in each of the past two seasons and has combined for 7,850 passing yards during that span."
A veteran NFL personnel man said of Jackson: "I think he had to grow up as a passer. He was always more athletic than everyone else, so why not run? But he had to stay in the pocket a little bit more to prolong his career, and he's doing that increasingly well."
We're sure Jackson won't mind the additional chip on his shoulder, however.
