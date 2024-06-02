Ravens' Lamar Jackson Disrespected With Justin Fields Comparison
When the topic of athletic quarterbacks comes up, most people will immediately think of Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson.
Apparently, Chris Simms of NBC Sports does not fall into that crowd. In a recent episode of his podcast Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Simms apparently forgot about Jackson when he crowned Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields "the greatest athlete at quarterback in the game right now."
"I think the big thing with Justin Fields is, we've seen growth. We know that he's the greatest athlete at quarterback in the game right now," Simms said. "I think that's the number one headline. There is nobody that can move and run like Justin Fields, alright? I love his grit, his toughness, right? He lays it on the line to win a football game....He is showing growth as a pocket passer in the NFL, right? But it's still not where you would like it."
Fields is a great athlete in his own right, and he has certainly had some dazzling runs throughout his first three seasons. However, declaring him to be the undisputed most-athletic quarterback without even mentioning Jackson, a two-time MVP, is simply ridiculous.
Comparing Jackson to Fields, the former had the edge in every single stat last season. Even considering that Fields played three fewer games than Jackson, the Ravens star still had a better per-game pace across the board.
Perhaps Simms simply wasn't thinking about Jackson in the moment, considernig he will likely be in the top five of Simms' top 40 quarterback countdown rather than in the 20s. Still, it's a silly mistake to make to just forget about one of the league's best quarterbacks and overall athletes.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!