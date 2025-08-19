Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Earns All-Pro Prediction
Lamar Jackson has showed no signs of slowing down. One of the NFL's premier quarterbacks continues to elevate one of the most talented rosters into perennial contending expectations, a position the Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed for nearly all of Jackson's run through the midway point of the decade.
He earned his first All-Pro selection in his sophomore season, one of the more memorable MVP campaigns in recent memory. Jackson unanimously won the league's top individual achievement in his first year as the full-time signal caller, the first of three such appearances he's go on to make. A few injury-shortened seasons briefly took him out of the running, but he returned to glory in 2023 and fell just short of a repeat last season.
AFC rival Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills may have gotten the better of Jackson in the eyes of MVP voters, but no one could stop the Ravens quarterback from prevailing as 2024's First Team All-Pro selectee. Allen isn't going anywhere, nor are the various other in-conference foils, yet Jackson is considered among the likeliest Ravens to receive similar honors this winter.
Ryan Potts of FanSided's Ebony Bird considers the quarterback as the second-highest favorite on his team to make it back to the First Team for 2025, ringing in just behind award-darling fullback Patrick Ricard in their homemade odds.
"Last season, Jackson became just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to earn three First-Team All-Pro nods in his career. If he were to earn a fourth, he would join Peyton Manning (seven), Johnny Unitas (five), and Aaron Rodgers (four) in the four-plus club," Potts wrote. "Jackson had an outrageous season statistically, leading the NFL in touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating, and QBR."
He threatens to join a special class of field generals, but the road there looks far from easy. "The two-time MVP faces a tough challenge to three-peat. 2024 MVP (Second-Team All-Pro) Josh Allen poses the biggest obstacle, but two-time All-Pro Patrick Mahomes and 2024 passing leader Joe Burrow also have realistic chances. Jackson is capable of having another historic season, and he could return with revenge on his mind after finishing second in the MVP race."
The Ravens' clear shot at finally returning to the NFL's Super Bowl summit sets him up well to recapture the love of the voters, as plenty maintain doubt about Jackson's ability to lift his team above where they've prematurely fallen in the past. They're set up for success this time, providing Jackson with narratives to dispose of along with games to win.
