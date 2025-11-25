Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gives Injury Update Before Bengals Game

Lamar Jackson didn’t give much away when asked whether his knee and ankle are improving, but the Baltimore Ravens star did offer one line that feels telling: “I’m feeling better in some areas.” It’s not a full reassurance, but it’s at least a sign that things might finally be trending upward after two weeks where he just hasn’t looked like himself physically.

Mobility Still Not Fully There

The biggest concern hasn’t been the box score: it’s the tape. Jackson’s mobility over the last two games has looked far from what we’re used to. His burst isn’t there, the cuts aren’t sharp, and the escape plays that usually flip drives are missing. The numbers tell the same story. Jackson has completed just 56.3% of his passes, throwing for 346 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and rushing for only 21 yards combined across the last two games.

Lamar Jackson the last 2 games:



56.3 CMP% (27/48)

346 Pass YDS

0-2 TD/INT

21 Rush YDS



2-0 Record pic.twitter.com/0gLxJQl5Sl — JacksonMuse (@Jackson_muse) November 23, 2025

Baltimore is 2–0 in that stretch, but it hasn’t felt like Jackson is operating anywhere close to 100 percent. He’s been visibly limited, almost laboring at times when trying to move outside the pocket. Whether it’s last week’s ankle tweak, lingering knee discomfort, or just the grind of November football, the version we’ve seen lately has been a shell of the dynamic force that usually breaks defenses mentally before he breaks them physically.

Ravens Hoping Trend Turns Upward

That’s why his “feeling better in some areas” comment matters even if it’s vague. Baltimore doesn’t need Lamar playing superhero ball, but they do need him healthier than this if they want the offense to stop stalling and start dictating again. The coaching staff has already adjusted the play-calling, leaning away from designed runs and putting him in safer, quicker looks.

Lamar Jackson was asked if the other injuries (knee and ankle) are improving.



“I’m feeling better in some areas.” pic.twitter.com/bSFBTmNo2Y — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 25, 2025

Jackson’s injury history this season shows just how much he’s had to fight through. According to reports, he dealt with a hamstring from Weeks 4–9, a knee in Week 11, an ankle in Week 12, and now a toe in Week 13. Each setback has limited his mobility at some point, and it’s easy to see how a string of injuries could impact the rhythm and explosiveness we normally see from him.

The ceiling of this team still runs through Jackson, his arm, his legs, and the chaos he creates when he’s unpredictable. Right now, he hasn’t been unpredictable. He’s been surviving. If this “better in some areas” turns into real mobility returning, then Baltimore’s offense goes from grinding out wins to becoming what it was earlier this season: explosive, confident, and flat-out dangerous.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!