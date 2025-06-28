Ravens' Lamar Jackson Finally Reveals Message to Mark Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to embark on another chase for the Super Bowl in what will be the eighth season of Lamar Jackson's career. The Ravens are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs that featured several mistakes.
Jackson threw an early interception to Taylor Rapp that killed a drive, and also had a fumble that was returned to the red zone and turned into a touchdown for the Bills. However, public enemy No. 1 to most Ravens fans after the loss was tight end Mark Andrews. The former first-round pick fumbled in the fourth quarter, which led to points for the Bills the other way. Then, after the Ravens scored a late touchdown and needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. Jackson hit a wide open Andrews, but the pass was dropped, leading to a Buffalo win.
Appearing on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls, Jackson was asked if he said anything to Andrews after the game.
"Yeah I talked to him," Jackson said. "And [I] was like, 'man we all played a part in this game. I had my turnovers, we shouldn’t even be in this situation. I know you’ve been busting your ass all season, we're just gonna have to bounce back. We’re just gonna have to not dwell on it.”
The Ravens made the surprising decision to hold onto Andrews, as many projected and predicted Baltimore would trade the star tight end before or during the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, both he and Isaiah Likely will be returning to forge a terrific duo of tight ends for the offense. On top of Andrews returning, the Ravens also signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and extended star running back Derrick Henry after he put up nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in 2024.
With the Ravens bringing back all this talent, as well as the new additions that have come in like Jaire Alexander and draft picks Malaki Starks and Mike Green, there is no excuse for the Ravens to not get the job done this year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!