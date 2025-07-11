Ravens Receive Middling Offseason Grade
The Baltimore Ravens have continued to make moves that they believe will help them finally get over their postseason hump in 2025. Not everyone believes that will be the case, though.
Seth Walder of ESPN graded the Ravens' offseason a B+, with their biggest move being re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
"Baltimore's best and most significant move, re-signing Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract, came before the 2025 league year began. It was hardly a risk-free choice. Though he played all 17 games in 2024, the 31-year-old Stanley has missed 36 games over the past five seasons because of ankle, shoulder and knee injuries," Walder writes. "Beyond Stanley, the Ravens did their typically helpful roster-augmenting moves at the margins. Veterans DeAndre Hopkins, Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie were signed to cheap contracts."
Awuzie was Walder's favorite move. The 30-year-old joined Baltimore on a one-year deal following an injury-riddled 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans.
Still, the veteran cornerback will provide great depth at a position of strength for the Ravens. If Alexander or fellow cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey were to go down, Awuzie would be the next man up.
There is one move Walder didn't like very much — Baltimore's second-round selection of linebacker Mike Green in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Ravens also selected pass rusher Mike Green in the second round despite multiple teams having him multiple sexual assault allegations," Walder writes.
Green's talent on the field is not in question. The 21-year-old led all FBS players with 17 sacks at Marshall last season and has already been impressing early on with the Ravens.
However, if more problems were to arise, Baltimore would have to consider cutting its loses after using high draft capital on Green.
The Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting and developing players. They are hoping that will continue to be the case with Green, and if it is, maybe they are is deserving of an A.
