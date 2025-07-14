Ravens' John Harbaugh Ranked Among NFL's Best HCs
John Harbaugh has established himself as one of the best head coaches in the NFL while leading the Baltimore Ravens to 12 playoff appearances in the last 17 years. So where does he rank among the league's best?
According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Harbaugh comes in at No. 3, just behind the likes of Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay and Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid.
"Why is Harbaugh so much higher than Tomlin, his AFC North counterpart, given his similar lack of recent Lombardi action?," Benjamin writes. "His Ravens have proven more adaptable, leaning into Lamar Jackson's legs while also developing the MVP's aerial efficiency, and they've also parlayed perennial playoff bids into actual postseason victories over the last half-decade."
Like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens have struggled to get over the hump in the postseason. However, they have still had much more success in the playoffs, making it to the AFC title game two seasons ago.
That isn't what fans are hoping for, but Benjamin notes that many teams would love to be in the position Baltimore has been in for the past several years.
"It's fair to question whether he's always got Baltimore locked in until the finish line, considering the club's penchant for blown leads," Benjamin adds. "But you can always count on his group making the dance. It feels like a matter of when, not if, Jackson will help get him over the hump again."
Only time will tell if Harbaugh can get his Ravens over the hump in the postseason, but it seems inevitable with a two-time NFL MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is coming off arguably his best season yet, during which he threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for 915 yards and four more scores.
Unfortunately, that production did not lead to Jackson's third NFL MVP. However, maybe that will give him a little extra motivation in 2025 and help Baltimore finally reach football immortality.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!