Two Ravens Crack Top 25 Under 25 List
Throughout most of their history, the Baltimore Ravens have excelled at sscouting and developing young talent, and that still holds true today.
For two recent examples, look no further than safety Kyle Hamilton and safety Tyler Linderbaum, both of the Ravens' first-round picks in 2022. In just two seasons, Hamilton and Linderbaum have emerged as some of the best players at their respective positions, and the former is already a first-team All-Pro.
As a testament to their talent, both Hamilton and Linderbaum appeared on Pro Football Focus' top 25 players under 25 list. Hamilton in particular ranked very high on the list, coming in at No. 5.
"Hamilton had a true breakout second NFL season, as his 86.4 PFF overall grade ranked sixth among safeties. He established himself as one of the most versatile players in the league, logging 14 quarterback pressures to rank fourth among safeties," PFF writes.
"Hamilton's two-year 89.6 PFF overall grade ranks third among all safeties."
The Notre Dame product showed great promise in his rookie season, but he really put it together in Year 2. In 15 starts, Hamilton recorded 81 total tackles, 13 passes defended, four interceptions, 10 tackels for loss and three sacks, showing just how versatile he is.
Not to be outdone, Linderbaum came in at a very respectable No. 20 on the same list.
"Linderbaum was already good in his rookie season, but he showed some weaknesses in pass blocking. Now two seasons into his career, he is one of the best centers in the NFL. He was the only player at the position to earn pass-blocking and run-blocking grades both over 78.0 in 2023."
Not only is Linderbaum one of the best centers in the league, but he's extremely reliable too. He played every single offensive snap for the Ravens as a rookie, then he played 94 percent of possible snaps in 2023, although he did miss two games.
With Hamilton and Linderbaum, as well as several other rising stars, the Ravens' future looks extremely bright.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!