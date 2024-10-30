Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Ahead of Broncos Matchup
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not participating in Wedenesday's practice, per multiple reports.
The reason for Jackson's absence is not yet known, but Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner noted how the two-time MVP "seemed to be having a little discomfort with his groin/core area in the locker room" following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore's initial injury report, which releases Wednesday afternoon, will reveal more information on Jackson's status.
Jackson missed some time early in training camp, but has been completely healthy ever since.
Jackson, 27, has been playing out of his mind this season. Through eight games, he's completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,022 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also rushed for 501 yards and two touchdowns, even though he's not as run-happy as he was earlier in his career.
Obviously, the Ravens need Jackson out there to have a chance. The only other quarterback on the active roster is Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who's thrown one pass all season. They also have sixth-round rookie Devin Leary on the practice squad, but he looked extremely raw in the preseason and needs to develop before playing.
The Ravens play host to the surprising Denver Broncos on Sunday, and with their strong defense, they could provide a sneaky challenge. Hopefully, Jackson's injury is just a minor one and he'll be ready to go come Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!