Ravens Fall in Rankings After Brutal Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt at the hands of a 29-24 loss to the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.
After going nip and tuck with the Browns from the opening kickoff, Baltimore was a Kyle Hamilton interception away from being well on their way to winning its sixth-straight game. Instead, Hamilton dropped the interception and Jameis Winston found Cedric Tillman on the ensuing play for a game-winning 38-yard touchdown.
With the loss, Baltimore (5-3) has dropped throughout all of the major NFL power rankings. Here's where the Ravens stand heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos (5-3).
NFL.com: No. 4
Last week: No. 2
"There's just something about this team that has come unglued in key moments, especially against seemingly lesser opponents. The Ravens have outscored their opponents by double digits in every quarter this season except for the fourth, when opponents have outscored them, 95-58. The schedule remains tough, and there are five games left before the bye. Baltimore must figure out how to close out games to avoid setbacks such as this one."
Yahoo Sports: No. 4
Last week: No. 3
"Safety Kyle Hamilton had an interception that would have clinched a win Sunday, and he dropped it. Good teams lose in the NFL, but now the Ravens have losses to the Raiders and Browns, who are 2-12 against the rest of the league. It’s hard to see Baltimore rallying to get the AFC’s No. 1 seed."
ESPN: No. 6
Last week: No. 4
"There were questions about what type of playmaker the Ravens were getting with a 30-year-old running back, but Henry has proved to be one of the biggest steals of free agency. He's leading the league with 946 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, reaching the end zone in each of Baltimore's first eight games and showing off his speed with an NFL-best 13 runs of 15 or more yards. The only Ravens player to have more rushing yards in the first eight games of a season was Jamal Lewis when he totaled 977 rushing yards in 2003 as the franchise's only 2,000-yard rusher."
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
Last week: No. 4
"Over the last four weeks, only five teams have a worst EPA (expected points surrendered per down) rating against the pass than Baltimore. We knew that by looking at the injury report, but watching Jameis Winston perforate this unit and sneak out a win on an afternoon where Lamar Jackson was not devastatingly erratic is a tough pill to swallow. Baltimore was also far less efficient when trying to start drives with a tone-setting run, and a big chunk of Derrick Henry’s total on Sunday came from one big play."
CBS Sports: No. 7
Last week: No. 3
"Their offense came crashing to a halt against the Browns as they dropped a tough road game. The defense has been an issue all season long."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!