Former MVP Says Ravens' Lamar Jackson Isn't Face Of NFL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may be a two-time MVP and one of the most-recognizable players in the NFL today, but it's hard to argue for him being THE face of the league.
Why? Well, former MVP quarterback Cam Newton offered a simple explanation on the latest edition of his "4th & 1" podcast.
“In modern-day [if] somebody were to say who's the face of the NFL right now: Patrick Mahomes,” Newton said. “For as great as Lamar Jackson is and has been, there's never been a point in time where somebody has dominated the MVP race and polls of unanimous winner like Lamar Jackson has. But it's still Patrick Mahomes because of one reason and one reason only: three Super Bowl rings.”
“There's never a moment in time where you can be a face of a league without no championship rings, and even if you do have championship rings we go off to another discussion point, are you marketable?”
Admittedly, it's nearly impossible for to argue that Mahomes isn't the face of the league today. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is a two-time MVP like Jackson, but also a three-time Super Bowl champion in just six years as a starter. He's the league's golden boy and a surefire Hall of Famer already, there's just no way around it.
Newton, another electric dual-threat quarterback in his prime, can relate to Jackson's plight. The former first overall pick won MVP in 2015 and led his Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl 50 appearance, but there was essentially no point in time where he was the most-recognizable player in the league.
“When I won MVP back in 2015, me still being voted the number one player by my peers, Tom Brady was still the face of the league, I would also say JJ Watt was the face of the league too for some time from a non-quarterback position, and even really Drew Brees was a golden boy,” Newton said.
Despite Newton's points, it seems like Jackson isn't concerned with being the most-popular player in the league. He's an electric player on his own merits, and leading Baltimore to a Super Bowl is a far higher priority. If he can add Lombardi Trophy to his trophy case, then his already strong legacy will be set in stone.
