Ravens Star Projected To Lead NFL In This Stat
Lamar Jackson may have won his second MVP award last season, but the Baltimore Ravens' top-ranked defense was just as important to their success, if not more so.
Everyone on that defense deserves credit for their contributions last season, but the centerpiece of the unit, both literally and figuratively, is undoubtedly inside linebacker Roquan Smith. In his first full season in purple and black, Smith finished sixth in the league with 158 tackles and was all over the field constantly. The 27-year-old linebacker earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second season in a row and even finished eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
After another amazing season, what lies in store for Smith in 2024? Well, SI's Connor Orr believes that Smith will lead the league in tackles for the first time in his career.
"The Ravens’ linebacker finished about 20 behind Bobby Wagner last season, but also missed a game. Smith, 27, is just coming into his prime as the NFL’s great off-ball linebacker. In addition, he’ll force two fumbles and recover one for a Baltimore defense that’ll finish eighth in terms of EPA per play allowed," Orr writes.
Really, the fact that Smith hasn't led the league in tackles yet is quite surprising. His 158 tackles last season were the fewest he's had over the past three seasons, yet he's never placed higher than third among tackle leaders.
Still, Smith is likely the best inside linebacker in football today, and it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone if he does lead the league in tackles this season. Even with a new partner in crime in Trenton Simpson and a new defensive coordinator in Zach Orr (who was previously Smith's position coach), the Georgia product will be one of the premier defenders in the league.
If he can also lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl along the way, then that's just icing on the cake.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!