Ravens' Lamar Jackson Not Chasing QB Rushing Record
Lamar Jackson has become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to ever play already, and the Baltimore Ravens superstar is now on the verge of history.
Just six seasons into his career, Jackson already ranks fourth among quarterbacks with 5,258 rushing yards. He sits just 49 yards behind Russell Wilson (5,307), 373 behind Cam Newton (5,631) and 851 behind Michael Vick (6,109). With Jackson rushing for over 700 yards in each of his five full seasons as a starter, he could very easily break the record within the next two years.
However, that's not Jackson's goal at the moment. As he's always said, team success comes before individual honors.
"I'm trying to get a Super Bowl," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "If that record comes, so be it. But that's not my goal. If it happens, I'm going to cherish it. Hopefully the record [wouldn't] be broken for a long time from now, but it's not my goal."
Last season, Jackson rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns, but his attempts per game (9.25) and yards per attempt (5.5) both went down compared to past seasons. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, as Jackson's doing exactly what it takes to win in Todd Monken's system.
"That's how I always approached it," Jackson said. "Before, we had a run-heavy offense. We had a lot of read-options going on. Now we're throwing the ball down the field. Then we got Derrick Henry, a back that can go for 2,000 yards in a season. So, I probably won't need to use my legs as much."
Jackson has slimmed down this offseason, though, now sitting closer to the weight he played at earlier in his career at around 200 pounds. So if he has an opportunity to reel off a big run, best believe he's going to take it.
"Like I always say, if I get a lane, I'm trying to score," Jackson said. "I'm not trying to run and go out of bounds to fall. If I have a chance to go, I'm going to go."
