Chargers Cut Former Ravens Safety
Apparently it's a bad morning for former Baltimore Ravens players.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers are releasing former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, though he's expected to join their practice squad. This comes just after the Cleveland Browns released former Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley earlier Thursday morning.
Jefferson, 32, started 35 games for the Ravens from 2017-2019, and made a brief return in 2021. The Oklahoma product recorded 174 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 passes defended and two interceptions. Overall, a very solid piece of the secondary for a few years.
Last offseason, Jefferson announced his retirement and accepted a job in the Ravens' scouting department. Earlier this year, though, he announced his plan for a comeback and signed with the Chargers shortly after.
Jefferson was on the bubble, but a monster performance in Saturday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys seemingly gave him a leg up on the competition. He had 14 total tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, two passes defended and a quarterback hit. Just a few days later, the Chargers announced he had made the 53-man roster.
"It took me a second to get rolling and back into it from a physical standpoint," Jefferson said, per the Chargers' website. "I've finally hit my stride and the trainers did a good job of taking care of me last week. I was able to go out there and fly around today."
Unfortunately, that didn't last long. The Chargers made several moves on Wednesday, claiming running back Hassan Haskins on waivers and trading for defensive back Elijah Molden and quarterback Taylor Heinicke. With those players in the fold, Jefferson was unfortunately the one to go down to the practice squad.
Jefferson was one of several former Ravens to sign with Los Angeles this offseason, with others including running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, center Bradley Bozeman and tight end Hayden Hurst. That trend largely stems from general manager Joe Horitz being a longtime Baltimore executive, and head coach Jim Harbaugh being the brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
The Ravens travel to face the Chargers on Nov. 25, a nice family reunion just before Thanksgiving.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!