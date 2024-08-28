Cowboys Sign Former Ravens, Pro Bowl RB
After a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. This comes one day after visiting America's Team.
Brief might be an understatement for Cook's time in Baltimore. He played just one game for the Ravens, the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans in which he ran for 23 yards on eight carries. He did not play in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cook's 2023 season in general was by far the worst of his career. He played 15 regular-season games with the New York Jets, rushing for just 214 yards and no touchdowns while averaging an abysmal 3.2 yards per carry. New York brought him in to form a 1-2-punch in the backfield with Breece Hall, but the Cook signing ended up being one of many flops for the Jets last season.
The reason why last season was so disappointing is because Cook was an elite running back before with the Minnesota Vikings. From 2019-2022, he rushed for over 1,100 yards each season, scored 43 rushing touchdowns and was a solid threat out of the backfield. Unsurprisingly, his four Pro Bowl selections all came in that stretch.
Dallas sure hopes that that's the version of Cook its getting, and not last year's version. The Cowboys' current running back room consists of 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, not a particularly inspiring group. Cook, who will reportedly start on the practice squad, probably won't move the needle much, but every little bit helps.
Cook also reunites with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who previously coached him in Minnesota for five seasons.
The Ravens play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 3, so it won't be long before the "revenge game."
