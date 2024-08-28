Ravens Re-Sign Rookie QB to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed rookie quarterback Devin Leary to their practice squad, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports.
A sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, Leary had some ups and a lot of downs throughout the summer. Unfortunately for him, a terrible showing in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers - he threw two interceptions, a fumble and a 13.5 passer rating - erased any outside shot he had at making the 53-man roster.
"I just feel like your typical rookie growing pains – making sure that every day you're locked in in practice, whatever reps you do get, making sure you make the best of them, watching extra film, making sure you're asking as many questions as possible, and ultimately – like I said earlier – just doing what you're coached to do, operating [as] a quarterback at a high level [and] making sure you're doing your job the way it's supposed to be done," Leary said of his performance after the game.
Leary was the Ravens' only 2024 draft pick to not make the cut, but now gets to continue his development in Baltimore. Based on his performance, though, it's clear he's still very much a work in progress.
"I would just say [I] continue to learn the system, continue to develop from Lamar [Jackson and] Josh [Johnson]," Leary said. "Me and Emory [Jones] ask questions all the time in the meeting room. [Quarterbacks] coach Tee [Martin] does a great job. Coach 'Monk' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] does a great job, so just continuing to build from a mental standpoint of always being one step ahead."
Last season at Kentucky, Leary completed 56.3 percetn of his passes for 2,440 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His best season came at NC State in 2021, when he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions while leading the Wolfpack to a 9-3 record.
If Leary can regain that form, then he may have a shot in the NFL after all. Based on what he showed during the preseason, though, it's an uphill battle to get to that point.
