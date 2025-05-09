Ravens Lamar Jackson Set to Make Acting Debut
Lamar Jackson has kept fans of the Baltimore Ravens entertained for years with his electric runs, evasive maneuvers in the open field and clutch pass work, but that's only good for the five or so months of the NFL season. This offseason, he's learned how to stay on our TV screens.
The quarterback is set to make his silver screen debut on Friday night, where he'll appear as a guest star in the penultimate episode of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan's fourth season.
Jackson plays E-Tone, a hitman who was featured heavily in the marketing for episode nine of season four. He'll be the newest in a long line of deadly killers to run amok on Raising Kanan, a show chock full of drug lords and street feuds set in the 1990s.
Jackson gets the cameo role for the New Jersey hired gun over a year after tweeting out his support for the show, and was surprised to be offered the part when 'Raising Kanan' executives got in touch with him. He expressed some of the nerves he felt in an exclusive interview with People, but expressed his sound gratitude for the experience and his excitement of showing his "jack-of-all-trades" skillset.
This is just the newest side-adventure for Jackson, an athlete almost as famous for his structure-less off-the-field escapades as he is for his football prowess. He doesn't have an agent and runs his own social media accounts, leaving the door wide open for his surprising fans plot lines like his TV debut set to air on STARZ at 8 E.T. on Friday, May 9.
