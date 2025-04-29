Chargers Use Rare Tender on Former Ravens RB
Nearly two months into free agency, former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins remains unsigned after resurgent season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick by the Ravens, struggled with injuries throughout his time in Baltimore, only playing nine games from 2021-23. After signing Derrick Henry last offseason, the Ravens were content to let Dobbins walk and join the legion of former Baltimore players in Los Angeles.
The change of scenery proved to be exactly what Dobbins needed. The former Ohio State star put together arguably the best season of his NFL career, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. He finished as the runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year.
Now, though, Dobbins remains a free agent once again, but he has an option on the table.
According to the NFL's transaction wire, the Chargers have placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, giving them exclusive negotiating rights with him if he remains unsigned by the start of training camp in July. If he plays out the year under that tender, he would stand to make around $3.43 million.
If Dobbins signs with another team before then, then he would still factor into the compensatory pick formula for both the Chargers and his new team.
The unrestricted free agent tender is quite rare, but the Chargers are actually the second team to use one this week alone. The Cleveland Browns used the same tender on wide receiver Elijah Moore on Monday.
Los Angeles added two capable running backs this offseason, signing Najee Harris in free agency and selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft. Even still, Dobbins would be a solid option in the backfield if he can continue playing like he did last year.
