Ravens' Lamar Jackson Triumphantly Returns to Practice
It's the moment Baltimore Ravens fans have been waiting to read for weeks: Lamar Jackson is back at practice.
Several Ravens reporters shared that during the open media portion of practice, they saw Jackson out on the field working out. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec added that Jackson jogged onto the field 20 minutes into practice, where he mostly just did warm-up throws and some running. Zrebiec also shared a video of Jackson chatting with his quarterback coach, Tee Martin, while the quarterbacks and offense were doing a drill.
Jackson originally hurt his hamstring in the Week 4 matchup against the Kanas City Chiefs, where he left the game early. He went on to miss the next two games against the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams.
In four games this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns to one interception with a completion percentage of 71.6. He's also ran for 166 yards and one touchdown during the year.
Jackson returning to practice is a massive deal for the Ravens
To put into perspective what it means for Jackson to come back, this offense has scored only 13 points in the last two games without their star quarterback. Their backup has not thrown any touchdowns and has four interceptions. It would be an understatement to say that Jackson is desperately needed in this offense.
This will open up the offense a lot more and help their running back, Derrick Henry, get it going. Before the bye week, Henry had to scrap and claw his way to over 100 yards in the 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, his first 100-yard game since Week 1.
It's becoming clear the Ravens are getting healthier on offense and defense with linebacker Roquan Smith returning to practice this week as well. That means Baltimore's top players on offense and defense are at least practicing.
Keep in mind that this doesn't mean that Jackson will be playing in the Bears game, but it is at least an encouraging sign. He will need to keep practicing all week if he wants to play in the match against Chicago. If Jackson hadn't practiced, that might have been a telling sign that he wouldn't be out there on game day.
Ravens fans can at least rest easy knowing that they have their franchise quarterback back and hopefully ready to actually play in a game.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!