Ravens Land Panthers WR in Blockbuster Trade
The Baltimore Ravens have wide receiver help on the way.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are acquiring former Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport adds that the Ravens are sending a fifth-round pick to the Panthers, but also receiving a sixth-round pick. Essentially, Baltimore is trading down in the draft for a big upgrade at the position.
In his first and only season in Carolina, Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Those are solid numbers, but not quite up to his usual standard. Then again, it's hard to judge him too much considering he's on probably the worst team in the league.
No, to see what Johnson is truly capable of, look no further than his five-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns to earn his first and so far only Pro Bowl selection.
If that's the player the Ravens are getting in this deal, then the price is well worth it.
Johnson's fit in the offense will be interesting to see. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman likely won't be going anywhere, but Johnson should allow the Ravens to open up the field more than they could before. Baltimore's offense can falter if forced to pass, so adding Johnson should hopefully solve that problem.
Assuming all goes according to plan, Johnson could make his Ravens debut when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Baltimore plays Pittsburgh on Nov. 17 and Dec. 21, which would mark his first games against his former team.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!