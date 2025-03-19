Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former Bears OL
The Baltimore Ravens haven't done a whole lot when it comes to signing outside free agents in the past week or so.
The Ravens have spent most of their free agent dollars towards re-signing some of their veterans, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. By coming to agreement with Stanley, the Ravens were forced to say goodbye to interior lineman Patrick Mekari, which created a huge hole at the right guard spot.
That's why ESPN writer Bill Barnwell suggests that the Ravens should sign free agent guard Teven Jenkins.
"Offensive coordinators are desperate for competent offensive linemen, and Jenkins ranked 33rd in pass block win rate and 44th in run block win rate among guards last season. He stayed healthy for a career-high 14 games and committed only four penalties. At 27, he will be in the prime of his career over the next few years, and there are going to be teams that believe the 6-foot-6 lineman will benefit from getting out of Chicago and away from a dysfunctional offense," Barnwell writes.
"Organizations that weren't willing to make the sort of massive commitments that Banks and Will Fries got might look at Jenkins as a reasonable Plan B. Of the non-quarterbacks left on this list, Jenkins could end up with the largest average salary, even if it's only as part of a one-year guarantee."
The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were named as potential contenders for Jenkins in a hypothetical sweepstakes.
Jenkins, who just turned 27, was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft and has played in the Windy City throughout his entire career. With the Bears door closed after the team traded for Kansas City Chiefs star Joe Thuney, the Ravens could open theirs for a new opportunity that doesn't involve much risk, but Baltimore could benefit a ton.
