Ravens Still Need One Crucial Position
The Baltimore Ravens have a very complete roster with top-tier talent at nearly every position.
However, there is still one glaring need that the Ravens need to address at some point during the offseason whether it be in free agency or next month's NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards believes that the Ravens need to target edge rushers when acquiring new players in the next couple of weeks.
"Baltimore had little pass rush outside of 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy in 2024. The idea of Van Noy replicating that production year-over-year is unrealistic," Edwards writes.
"Odafe Oweh did have 10 sacks, but his 11.7% pressure rate, according to TruMedia, ranked No. 59 among players with at least 200 pass rush snaps. Baltimore could benefit from adding true difference-making pass rusher as its prepares for the future."
The Ravens had 54 sacks as a team last season, which ranked second in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos. To do that without a true No. 1 pass rusher is pretty impressive and it's proof that the depth is alive and well in Baltimore.
That being said, there is no guarantee that these players have the same kind of season in 2025, so the Ravens need to replenish at one of the key positions on the field.
That could lead to Baltimore taking a front seven player early in the draft, or it could mean that the Ravens take a short flier on a veteran like Za'Darius Smith and Matt Judon, both of whom have played in the Charm City before.
The Ravens will likely wait until the draft unfolds to see how they can upgrade the position, and then they can use the remaining time to fill in the gaps in post-draft free agency.
