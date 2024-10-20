Ravens Learning From QB Gauntlet
The Baltimore Ravens secondary has received a lot of attention early this season, but not in a good way.
For a group with so much talent, Baltimore's secondary has simply not played up to its potential. As of Sunday morning, the Ravens have allowed 275.7 passing yards per game, the second-most in the league and just one fewer yard than the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've managed to win despite allowing so many yards through the air, partly because they've completely shut down opponents on the ground, but it doesn't seem like the most sustainable method.
That said, context is always important, and in this case, that context is the quarterbacks the Ravens have faced thus far. Just six games in, they've already faced Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, quite the formidable list of signal-callers. The one outlier is Gardner Minshew, who somehow seems to be the Ravens' kryptonite after beating them on the road in back-to-back seasons.
While the stats may not be pretty, the Ravens see the value of playing so many good quarterbacks early on.
"We're seeing pretty much ... We played Jayden Daniels last week, and then [Joe] Burrow the week before that – Josh Allen, [Patrick] Mahomes and all these guys," safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters Thursday. "I think going against all these different kinds of quarterbacks [are] who we're going to see in the playoffs, so I think it's good for us to have that experience to know how different people play. At the same time, it's a week-to-week league, and I feel like anybody can lose to anybody in any given week, so it's up to us to go out there and be prepared every week."
Next up, the Ravens face another strong quarterback in Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Maybe not as flashy of a name as some of the other signal-callers mentioned, but leading the league in touchdown passes is nothing to sneeze at.
Under the bright lights, the defense knows they'll face quite the challenge once more.
"Baker has been doing a great job since he's gotten there, and their offense is running pretty smoothly right now," Hamilton said. "They're playing physical. They have a few backs back there who are running the ball pretty hard. Their scheme is good, receivers are good, quarterback is good, [and the] O-line is playing [well]. So yes, it's a good challenge for us to go into Tampa Bay and hopefully come out with a win."
