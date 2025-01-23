Ravens Linked to Intriguing Trade Idea with Packers
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have some work to do. They were a top-tier Super Bowl contender in 2024, but they came up short in the Divisional Round.
No one is happy with that finish to the season. Despite all of the good things that happened, at the end of the day they came up short once again.
Looking ahead at potential needs, there are a few that stick about above the rest. The Ravens could use more talent at the wide receiver position, in their defensive secondary, and at linebacker as well.
With that in mind, one intriguing linebacker option has been suggested for Baltimore.
Bleacher Report has named Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker as a potential option. It's not a connection of interest, but they think the fit could be interesting.
Walker could be an intriguing trade candidate this offseason. He has underperformed so far with the Packers and the right offer could entice them to move on.
As for the Ravens, they have long been known as a great linebacker destination. They have build up many great linebackers and always seem to have talent at the position. Walker could reach his full potential with a change of scenery if Green Bay is open to the idea.
During the 2024 NFL season withe Packers, Walker ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 102 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and two defended passes. Back in 2023, he totaled 118 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and three defended passes.
At just 24 years old, Walker still has plenty of time to develop into being the star that Green Bay drafted him to be.
So far in his career, he has shown speed in the middle of the defense and he has been a tackling machine. However, there have been some issues with his tackling consistency.
If Walker can improve his consistency and take a step forward in coverage, he could end up becoming an elite linebacker.
Obviously, this is just an idea that could make sense. Walker would be an intriguing target for Baltimore should the front office choose to pursue an upgrade.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!