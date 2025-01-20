Mark Andrews Cost Ravens Playoff Run
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had one of the best years of his career in 2024, but his season will instead be remembered for some crucial mistakes down the stretch in the 27-25 heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional.
After Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:33 left cut Buffalo's lead to 27-25, the Ravens needed a two-point conversion to potentially send the game to overtime. Jackson rolled right and looked toward Andrews, who was running flat to the pylon without a defender near him.
Instead of an easy catch and the tying score, Andrews bobbled the ball and dropped it, forcing the Ravens to attempt an onside kick that Buffalo recovered. Unfortunately for the Ravens, that was hardly the only costly mistake Andrews made against Buffalo.
Trailing 24-19 in the fourth quarter, Jackson found Andrews for a 16-yard gain on 2nd and 11. But while trying to run for extra yardage, Andrews had the ball punched out by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard at the Buffalo 46-yard line.
Earlier in the first half, Andrews also dropped a pass while running a crossing route in the middle of the field. He would have had a chance at yards after the catch.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended his star tight end after the game.
"We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," he said.
During the regular season, Andrews had 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He said leading into the AFC Divisional that things were trending up, but unfortunately the Ravens were unable to get things done.
"It's great to be in this position to have an incredible opportunity to be playing in the first round of the playoffs and be with this team and organization," Andrews told reporters. "We have so many incredibly talented players and coaches. Feeling great is a blessing. ... We've been trending in the right direction and getting better every week. It's going to boil down to playing great football."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!