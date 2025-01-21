Ravens' Zay Flowers Laments Postseason Absence
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had never missed an NFL game due to injury before this postseason, and watching his team from afar was eating him alive.
Flowers suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 4, and while it wasn't as bad as it initially appeared, it was enough to keep him out of the Ravens' two postseason games.
Maybe Flowers could've been the difference-maker in Sunday's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, but even if not, he would've loved to be out there with his teammates more than anything.
"It was killing me, for sure," Flowers told reporters Monday. "I want to be out there every game. I want to go through everything they go through, so not being out there, it took a little toll on me, just to watch that and not be able to participate and do what I wanted to do and help the team."
The 24-year-old added that he would've had a "better chance to play" if the Ravens advanced to next week's AFC Championship Game, though it still wouldn't have been a sure thing. If Flowers could've suited up for that game, it would've been a huge moment for him.
Last season, Flowers had an excruciating end to the postseason in a 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He fumbled into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter, a back-breaking turnover when the Ravens desperately needed a jolt. Facing off against that same team in the same game a year later would've undoubtedly been a career-defining moment for him.
Flowers used that mistake as motivation throughout his outstanding second season, in which he had 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he'll use his absence this postseason heading into Year 3.
"Because you want to play your last game," he said. "You want to play every game, so not being able to play, that messed with me a little bit."
