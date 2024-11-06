Ravens Look To Shut Down Bengals RB
For all the criticism rightfully levied against the Baltimore Ravens' defense this season, they've been rock-solid against the run nearly the whole way.
Through Week 9, the Ravens have allowed a league low 75.7 rushing yards per game, over six yards lower than the next-closest team. They've also held their opponents to under 100 rushing yards in seven of their nine games so far.
It's very possible that the stats tell a different story, one where opposing offenses don't really need to run because the pass is so effective. Still, it's nice to have one part of the defense performing well.
Either way, the Ravens will look to continue their dominance against the run when they host Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Brown, a 2023 fifth-round pick, rushed for a career-high 120 yards in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and that performance definitely put the Ravens on notice.
" think 30 [Brown]'s running hard for them," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I think [if] they get that part of their game going, the offense becomes pretty lethal. They've committed to the run a little bit, and also Joe [Burrow] has just been clicking with all the receivers. Yes, it's a good team [and] a good division matchup, and I'm excited to play."
When one thinks of the Bengals, the first thing that comes to mind is likely Burrow throwing to his two great wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They are by no means a run-heavy team - they rank 27th in the league with 94.2 rushing yards per game - but Brown's emergence is definitely encouraging.
"We've got to be fundamentally sound and on the same page," linebacker Trenton Simpson said. "We need to be relentless. When we play like that and execute the game plan, we're fine. The last game was a glimpse of what this defense can be. But we've got a lot we can improve on."
Cincinnati also received a boost in the run game Tuesday, acquiring Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears before the trade deadline. Herbert played very little this season for Chicago, but has shown flashes in the past. More importantly, it gives the Bengals added depth in the backfield after they placed Zack Moss on injured reserve.
The Ravens' defense felt like it took a big step forward in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, but going against a dangerous and versatile Bengals offense will be the true test.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!