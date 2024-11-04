Ravens TE Dealing With Hamstring Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are right back to work with a divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and they're feeling the effects of the short week.
While the Ravens simply held a walkthrough on Monday, they did release an estimated injury report with some notable names. Chief among them is tight end Isaiah Likely, who was listed as a DNP (did not participate) with a hamstring injury.
Likely, 24, was a popular breakout pick heading into his third season, and he had a fantastic season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Since then, though, he's had just 15 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came against the Bengals in Week 5. He had just one target and no receptions in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.
Still, Likely is an important part of the offense, and part of a great tight end room with Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. If he can't go on Thursday, it would be a major loss.
Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Brent Urban, who suffered a concussion in the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns, is also a DNP, and it could be a bit longer before he comes back.
Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) wide receiver Tylan Wallace (foot) and running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) were all estimated as limited participants. Jones, who's having a strong breakout season, was active against Denver but ended up not playing a single snap. The Ravens' defensive line as a whole is very banged up right now, and Jones is the biggest name dealing with an injury.
Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), guard Patrick Mekari (shoulder) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) were all estimated as full participants. Mitchell continues to work his way back from a devastating knee injury he suffered in December, and could very well make his debut on Thursday night.
