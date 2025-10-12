Ravens Lose Two Starters to Injury vs. Rams
The Baltimore Ravens' Week 6 interconference clash with the Los Angeles Rams has already seen multiple players for both teams exit the game with injuries. They had two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley exit the game with ankle injury and third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson leave with a foot injury, both are listed as questionable to return, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Stanley missed last week's game with for the same issue but returned to practice this past week, first as limited participant on the first day before practicing fully on the following two. He wasn't even given a designation on the final injury report which guaranteed that he would be making his return.
Replacing the franchise blindside protector in the lineup was veteran swing tackle Joseph Noteboom, who started in his place against the Houston Texans in Week 5 and didn't fare too well in the lopsided loss. If Stanley can not return, Noteboom will be the only healthy tackle at their disposal with fifth-round rookie Carson Vinson inactive as a healthy scratch.
Robinson has been the Ravens most durable, reliable and productive edge defender this season. He leads the team with two sacks and quarterback hits with 4. If he can't return either, the team will only have three healthy outside linebackers for the remainder of the game after trading former first-rounder Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.
The Ravens are fortunate to be tied with the Rams at halftime but can't afford to suffer anymore injuries after coming into this game without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith.
