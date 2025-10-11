Ravens DC Addresses Questions About Job Security
The biggest disappointment and contributing factor to the Baltimore Ravens' surprising 1-4 start has been the historically poor performance of their defense.
Even before injuries began to plague and deplete the unit, they weren't performing up to standard on that side of the ball in four of their first five games, with the lone exception being their Week 2 win over the Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns.
While the players have received their fair share of criticism for their play and lack of execution, the loudest and harshest vitriol for the unit's ineptitude has been directed toward defensive coordinator Zach Orr. The former All-Pro player turned coach is in his second year on the job, and once again, the Ravens rank at or near the bottom of the league in several major defensive metrics.
In recent weeks, as the team has fallen further under .500, there has been a growing outside narrative that a change the Ravens could and should make is to either fire him or relieve him of his duties in favor of one of the more experienced coaches.
There just so happens to be two seasoned assistants already on head coach John Harbaugh's staff with former Ravens defensive coordinators Dean Pees, who is serving as a consultant, and senior defensive assistant and secondary coach, Chuck Pagano.
"Chuck's got all that experience, he's been there every day, he's in the meetings, he's a big part of how the defense is built already," Harbaugh said. "He's on the [head] phones. He's making suggestions all the time, it's a great conversation with the whole staff. Chuck is a great coach. He and Zach are talking all the time. That's one of the reasons I'm so confident."
During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Orr admitted that he would've been negatively impacted by the swelling outside noise had the Ravens been in such dire straits as they find themselves now during his first year on the job, but that isn't the case this season.
"I'm able to block that out. I'm honestly not worried about it. I'm just focused on this Sunday," Orr said. "I've grown closer in faith to God, honestly, and I know that he's in control. Everything that's going to happen is going to be written – it's already done. All I have to do is go out there and just continue to work day by day and put my best foot forward. So, I'm not really worried about what happens, I'm just worried about finding a way to get a win on Sunday and stop a high-powered offense with L.A. coming in."
The 33-year-old has largely been able to avoid all the hate and negativity that has been written and said about him by staying off social media, a practice he'd advise anyone in any public-facing position facing mounting criticism to adapt to maintain a positive mindset.
"If you don't like what you see on there or what you hear or whatever the case may be, then just don't look at it, because that stuff can really infect your mind and your heart," Orr said. "The older I'm getting, I'm really focusing on what's important and what my job is, and that's to be here and do the best I can. This job already entails a lot, so adding other distractions – I've learned – makes it even more difficult. The older I'm getting, I'm just more mature and just learning like, I just have to stay focused, stay locked in, block out that noise and just keep my best foot going forward."
With his unit ranked dead-last in scoring with an average of 35.4 points allowed per game and tied fewest takeaways with just two, Orr is more focused on putting his players in the best positions to succeed when it comes to getting off the field and forcing more turnovers.
"I'm looking forward to us playing with that passion," Orr said. "Playing hard here in Baltimore, that's just the standard. Guys are playing hard, but we need to come out with our own energy and feed off of that. We need to start fast, bring the energy, and get our swag back."
The Ravens were without four starters on defense in their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, including a trio of All Pros who are three of their highest-paid players on that side of the ball. Orr doesn't believe injuries or any other form of adversity are an excuse to play substandard defense in Baltimore.
"No matter what the situation is, when we take the field, our mindset is, we're going to stop them, and then if they do score, we should be mad and trying to fix what's going on so it won't happen again. I think once that mindset is right, everything else will start getting better."
