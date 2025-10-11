Ravens OC Explains What Cooper Rush Must Improve Upon
It was not the smoothest first start in a Baltimore Ravens uniform for backup quarterback Cooper Rush as he filled in for the injured Lamar Jackson in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
The good part about Rush was that he was reasonably accurate, completing 14 of his 20 passes (70% completion percentage). His misses, though, were fatal as he threw three interceptions out of his six incompletions in the game.
Baltimore was not able to get many big plays in the passing game. Outside of Zay Flowers's 56-yard completion and DeAndre Hopkins' 29-yarder, the Ravens struggled to produce big pass plays. Rush finished with just 179 yards in the 44-10 loss to the Texans.
There are a few factors that contributed to the Ravens' offensive loss, which weren't smooth. Rush is still trying to earn chemistry with the other receivers, so it never seemed to be quite there on the throws, leading to some bad interceptions.
Rush didn't get much help in the running game, either. That might be the most surprising part, as Derrick Henry struggled with 33 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry.
Despite all the issues with Rush running the offense, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was not as harsh on his quarterback as the fan base might have been. While speaking with the media, Monken praised Rush and added what needs to improve.
"Fits really well. I don't think there was any from calls to him, to the guys in the huddle, to on the field. We just got to do it better. Call it better."
The focus of practice entering their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is as simple as getting Rush more comfortable. Monken needs to call plays that will get Rush into a rhythm early in the game.
Having Rush move out of the pocket creates opportunities for athletic receivers like Flowers, and it gets Hopkins into one-on-one situations. This strategy would help Henry and the running game by preventing the defense from stacking eight defenders in the box to stop him.
Quick passes and getting Rush on the move will help him avoid a Rams defense that is third in the NFL in sacks with 15. They have had their injuries, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was back at practice in the hopes that he can return to protect Rush.
With Jackson on the verge of being out a second straight week, it all falls on Rush again to save the season with a win. Another loss could put a halt to any opportunities to get back in the postseason, or at least make it a very slim chance.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!