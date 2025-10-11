Ravens Waive Rookie DB After First Career Start
After a busy week of transactions for the Baltimore Ravens in the secondary, one of the players in that position group has just become a roster casualty.
Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have waived rookie undrafted free agent safety Reuben Lowery. He made his first career NFL start against the Houston Texans last week after only appearing in two games before that.
Lowery struggled and made the typical rookie mistakes in the secondary after filling in with multiple injuries at the position, including Kyle Hamilton being out. He allowed the first touchdown of the game when Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Xavier Hutchinson for a five-yard score. To Lowery's credit, he fought through the game as best as he could, but the defense as a whole struggled in their 44-10 loss.
In 70 snaps on defense, Lowery racked up five tackles and one solo tackle in the loss. It wasn't the greatest first impression on defense, but he did the best he could with no snaps on defense before the game.
The move shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as it was almost an expected outcome after the busy week of moves made by the Ravens. Veteran free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed to the practice squad. Baltimore also made a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman, parting ways with edge rusher Odafe Oweh.
Another key aspect of the week that impacted Lowery's chances of staying on the roster is the injury update to Kyle Hamilton. He was dealing with a groin injury, but did not have an injury designation going into the Los Angeles Rams game, as he expected to return to the starting lineup for the Ravens.
Don't expect Lowery to be off the roster for too long, though, since he is so familiar with the defensive scheme for Baltimore, they don't want him to go too far. He will most likely get re-signed to the practice squad and spend some time there until he is needed. Watch for Gardner-Johnson to potentially be called up to the active roster as well, either this week or sometime soon.
While it was a disappointment for Lowery in his play against Houston, those were valuable snaps the Ravens will be happy he had. That will give him more confidence moving forward if he needs to run back onto the field with injuries.
