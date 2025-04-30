Ravens Make Fifth-Year Option Decisions on Pro Bowlers
As expected, the Baltimore Ravens are exercising the fifth-year option on star safety Kyle Hamilton, the team announced Wednesday morning.
More surprisingly, the Ravens will not exercise the fifth-year option on star center Tyler Linderbaum. However, general manager Eric DeCosta said that the goal is to retain both players for the long haul.
"We are exercising the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, with the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension," DeCosta said in a statement. "While we will not apply the fifth-year option to Tyler Linderbaum, it is our intention for him to remain a Baltimore Raven long term."
Hamilton's fifth-year option, which keeps him in Baltimore through at least 2026, is worth $18.6 million. The highest-paid safety in the league is currently Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions, who recently signed a four-year extension worth $21.5 million per year. So, getting Hamilton for almost $3 million less than that is a major steal.
On the other hand, Linderbaum's fifth-year option would've cost $23.4 million as the league calculates the value based on all offensive linemen contracts, not just those for centers. The highest-paid center in the league is Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs at $18 million per year, so it's easy to see why the Ravens declined that one.
That said, Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the entire league, earning two Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons. The Ravens have time to figure out an extension, but doing so is critical to their stability up front. Right now, though, Linderbaum's focus is all on becoming the best version of himself.
"I'll let my agent handle that," Linderbaum told reporters on April 21. "I'm just focusing on becoming as good of a football player as I can be for this team. [I'm] coming in here every day and putting my best foot forward. Let all the other things take care of itself."
