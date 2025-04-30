Ravens Among Most-Improved Teams After NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens already had one of the league's best rosters, if not the best, entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Now after the draft, that roster looks even better.
Despite picking late in most rounds, the Ravens managed to find tremendous value in this week's draft. First-round pick Malaki Starks is a great safety who seems like a great scheme fit in Baltimore. Second-round Mike Green is an outstanding edge prospect who combines outstanding speed and power. Even some of the late-round picks could contribute right out of the gate.
For those reasons and more, FOX Sports' Eric Williams named the Ravens as the No. 4 most-improved team following the draft.
"Value and need once again lined up for the Ravens, as they grabbed a playmaking safety at the end of the first round in Starks," Williams wrote. "The Ravens also got a first-round talent who fell to the second round due to off-the-field issues in Green, who led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024. And because of issues away from the field with veteran kicker Justin Tucker, Baltimore took a late-round flyer on Loop — which is not a good sign for Tucker as teams usually do not cut kickers they draft."
"The Ravens improved their overall depth and talent with this year’s class as they prepare for another Super Bowl run with Lamar Jackson."
Baltimore's talent has never been in question. The Ravens have been one of the league's best regular-season teams throughout the Jackson era, and the current iteration is no exception.
That means the missing piece is the same as it ever was, put all the pieces together in January. If this rookie class has the clutch factor, then maybe 2025 could finally be the year the Ravens make it over the top.
