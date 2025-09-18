Ravens Rookie Faces Challenges vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for a big Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Ravens have already been tested in the early part of the season, throwing rookie defensive back Malaki Starks to the wolves right away.
"I think just the guys that I'm with, they allow me to show my abilities, and our defense is so crazy [and] filled with so much talent," Starks said.
"[It's composed of] guys who really care about the game, that it doesn't really matter who gets the job done or who gets it done. And a lot of guys understand that, but really, the older guys that's in the room that I'm able to lean on are helping me with my development right now."
Starks, the team's first-round pick out of Georgia, has played in 96 percent of defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, proving to be reliable early on for the Ravens.
The team will need Starks to continue performing at a high level in Week 3 against the Lions as they boast one of the league's best offenses.
"[The Detroit Lions] are very versatile. They've got a great group of guys [and are] very well coached," Starks said. "They're elite. So, like I said earlier, we have to be on our p's and q's. We have to be on [the] same page, have to communicate, but also just go out there and play ball, trusting our abilities and in our training and just go do what we can."
The Lions scored 52 points in their Week 2 win against the Chicago Bears, displaying their dominance to grab their first victory of the season. While the Lions have that potential to be explosive, Starks is still putting the main focus on how to improve with the Ravens defense.
"It's the game of football, and [the Detroit Lions] have a very explosive [and] very elite offense. So really, like I said earlier, [we will] just [keep] focusing on what we do as the defense. That's the main goal."
