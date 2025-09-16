Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Crush Washed Narrative
The Baltimore Ravens celebrated the franchise's 30th anniversary season in their home opener on Sunday with a resounding 41-17 win over their rival Cleveland Browns. Over the years, Charm City has been a popular destination for veteran wide receivers who were once at or near the top of the game, who are looking to play of a contender in the twilight of their careers in their early-to-mid-30s.
Not every signing of a well-seasoned wideout has always panned out, but they've been able to strike gold and squeeze one or more productive seasons from a handful of them. While some fans and detractors of the team lament over the lackluster tenures of Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson, Sammy Watkins, and Jeremy Maclin, there have been success stories such as Steve Smith Sr., Anquan Boldin, Mike Wallace, Odell Beckham Jr. and Derrick Mason.
During the offseason, the first most notable outside addition general manager Eric DeCosta made in free agency was inking five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Many in the national media rolled their eyes and not only didn't think much of signing at the time but ridiculed the team for making it and disparaged the 13th-year veteran by using terms like "washed" to describe him, given that the Ravens are his fourth team in the last four years. However, through the first two weeks of the regular season, Hopkins has been dispelling those negative false narratives and making his doubters eat their words.
The 33-year-old followed up a strong debut in Week 1, where he made an incredible one-handed touchdown reception on one of his two catches in a loss, with an even more impressive outing in their home-opening win. Hopkins finished second on the team with 64 receiving yards on 2 catches, with one resulting in his second touchdown as a Raven and the other setting the offense up inside the 1-yard line.
Hopkins has made a Hall of Fame-worthy career being one of the best contested catch wide receivers in NFL history. The majority of the best plays of his career have occurred with one or more defenders draped all over him, but not being able to prevent him from coming down with a big gain, clutch conversion or touchdown.
"I've been doing this for a while, and it just comes from knowing where the quarterback is putting the ball,” Hopkins said. “These guys are definitely on a different skill set than when I came into the league 13 years ago. These DB's are definitely faster and stronger, so I just try to combat that with little things that I know how to win."
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a junior in high school when Hopkins entered the league as a first-round pick and has been an admirer of his game ever since.
"Even when I wasn't in the league, I've been watching 'D-Hop' make spectacular catches and when he was on other teams as well," Jackson said. "Just seeing him at camp, just building chemistry there, and I feel like everyone called him – I believe people called him 'washed' and stuff like that, but he's showing otherwise."
The two-time league MVP has played with some gifted pass catchers in his career who were capable and occasionally made a jaw-dropping reception while being tightly covered. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is the most notable, and fellow tight end Isaiah Likely has come on strong in that aspect of the game over the past two years. However, Jackson has ever had a target like Hopkins who he can not only trust to come up clutch but also make reeling in low-probability catches look routine.
"A guy who can be covered and still make plays? I feel like we have that, but [Hopkins]'s different," Jackson said He's a vet and he has seen it all at the cornerback position. The guy has huge hands to catch the ball – one hand, two fingers – it doesn't really matter. He made things happen."
While scoring twice in back-to-back games to open the season is a great start, a strong argument could be made that Hopkins deserves to be credited with a third touchdown. His first catch against the Browns was initially ruled a 42-yard touchdown before being overturned after the replay official located at NFL headquarters ruled he was down just inside the 1-yard line, a call Hopkins strongly disagreed with and let it be known.
"I thought I was in,” Hopkins said. “I'm not sure what I did to whoever it is in New York ruling things that way. I feel like no one owes me anything, but I think those guys got it wrong in New York. I respect the League, how they go about their business, but they definitely got that wrong."
During his first three years in the league, Ravens Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers has been blessed to have been in the same position room as a pair of all-time greats. As a rookie in 2023, he played alongside three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., and now he's paired up with Hopkins, whose playmaking ability he called "crazy" repeatedly while speaking to reporters after the game.
“[People are saying] he's 'washed,' but that man looks like he [is] just getting started," Flowers said.
The Ravens haven't had a veteran receiver of Hopkins' stature, legendary contested-catch ability and savvy at the position since Boldin helped propel them to their second Super Bowl run in 2012. It feels like they've been chasing that mold at wideout ever since and may have finally found it with the former three-time First Team All Pro. Hopefully, his presence in this year's team will set them on a path to yield identical results.
