Ravens TE Duo Not Worrying About Future Contracts
The Baltimore Ravens have benefited from having the NFL's best tight end duo the past two seasons with three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews and rising star Isaiah Likely who are two of the most talented pass catchers at the position in the league.
Unfortunately, the 2025 season will most likely be their last playing together in Baltimore as every returning member of the Ravens' tight end room is heading into the final year of their respective deals. Also included is Charlie Kolar was taken ahead of likely in the 2022 NFL Draft and five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard who was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.
In the months following the end of the Ravens 2024 campaign, there was constant speculation about whether Andrews would still be on the team to play out the final year of his deal. Many wondered if the team would be willing to trade him before the 2025 NFL Draft or outright release him as a salary cap casualty. The rumors and outside noise about his future with the team beyond the upcoming season never affected or distracted him from his focus during the offseason.
"Whatever the cards are played, they're played," Andrews said. "I focus on myself and this team and let the other stuff deal how it's going to be dealt with. But I'm extremely excited to be here, this is an incredible organization, I'm very thankful to be here for my eighth year and it's awesome to be here."
Andrews' confidence in his ability to continue to produce at a high level hasn't waivered coming off a 2024 season in which he led the team with 11 receiving touchdowns and became the franchise's all-time leader in touchdowns. When asked if he'd like to have an extension worked out sooner rather than later if at all, he reiterated the notion that "it's not for me to deal with that."
"I thought [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] had a great way of saying he's in the business of keeping great players. And, for me, I think I'm a great player," Andrews said. "I think I've been able to do it at the highest level [with] the best of the best for a long time, and I'm not slowing down."
Even though his friend and veteran mentor is the far more accomplished player of the two, Likely is one that most pundits and fans believe and want to be prioritized over him, given his age at 25 years old and his career trajectory.
Despite only getting to start when Andrews has been unavailable or limited due to injury and not playing a full-time role during his first three seasons, Likely's production has increased each season as has his connection with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has been on the receiving end of some of the two-time MVP's best extended passing plays over the past few years.
"With [Lamar], the play is never dead until the whistle blows," Likely said. "It's really just being able to either throw my hand across the field [or] wherever and having him just be able to trust me and throw the ball wherever I am and understand that [Isaiah] is always going to make [him] right. It's a blessing having that kind of trust from your quarterback."
In 2024, Likely posted career-highs across the board with 42 catches on 58 targets for 477 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and added another seven catches on nine targets for a team-leading 126 receiving yards and a touchdown. He echoed similar sentiments when asked about his looming contract status.
"I tell everybody I love the Ravens, I love the city. You all brought me in and made me feel like I'm part of a family from my rookie year until now," Likely said. "Everybody's dream is to get extended but I just keep one foot in front of the other. I try to stay in the moment, stay where my feet are and really just play and have fun and let the plays happen. And then whatever happens, I let God take care of that."
The Ravens already have an All Pro tight end in Andrews and head coach John Harbaugh expects Likely can play his way into consideration for those honors as well this year.
"I want to see him be an All Pro," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "That'd be my goal for him and he's capable of it."
