Ravens TE Needs to Improve
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is entering his eighth season with the team, but it could also very well be his last.
Andrews hasn't caught for more than 700 yards since the 2022 season, and he has regressed as he has aged over the years.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson believes he is entering a make-or-break season.
"Mark Andrews' 2024 season came to a screeching stop in one of the worst ways possible. Against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the veteran tight end dropped the would-be game-tying two-point conversion in the Ravens' divisional-round loss. His night against Buffalo would've been great if not for the drop and costly fumble."
"Nonetheless, Andrews finished the season second in targets and third in receiving yards for Baltimore. According to NFL Pro, the 29-year-old ran more than 10 routes each game, and after Week 5 he was targeted on 23 percent of his routes."
"... Jackson relies upon Andrews' talents and consistency. Will he take a step back, with teammate Isaiah Likely taking the reins as the new TE1? Possibly. Regardless, Andrews must be utilized and factored into the passing attack this season. He turns 30 at the beginning of the season, but if he plays the way we're accustomed to, he should earn a contract extension."
Likely continues to improve for the Ravens each season, and that has pinched into Andrews' contributions on offense.
Andrews is still the better player, but the gap gets closer and tighter every day. In 2025, there's a chance for Likely to continue closing that gap or possibly exceeding his production.
Andrews is taking a few weeks off before getting ready for training camp, which begins when he reports to the team's practice facility on July 22.
