Ravens' Mark Andrews Putting Team Above Personal Stats
Now 30 years old and in the final year of his contract, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews could very well be playing his last games in purple and black. Unfortunately, his production this season hasn't been what one would hope for in a potential swan song.
Andrews has played 78 percent of offensive snaps through the Ravens' first two games with Isaiah Likely sidelined by injury, but has just two receptions on four targets for seven yards. He nearly had a touchdown in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, but had the ball punched out of his hands in the end zone.
However, Andrews doesn't care much for personal stats, so long as his team is winning games.
"I don't look at it as slow," Andrews told reporters. "I'm doing a lot of things to make big plays.
"You look at the first game [against the Buffalo Bills]. Just about every run was sprung on a block behind me. In my eyes, I'm trying to win games and help this team out. I feel like I'm doing a good job with the things that are asked of me."
Earlier in the week, head coach John Harbaugh didn't sound too concerned about Andrews and fellow tight end Charlie Kolar's lack of targets so far.
"Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar are going to catch a lot of passes," Harbaugh said. "I expect those guys to be a big part of what we're doing.
"If we start going four or five weeks, and you don't see the tight ends getting targets, I'll probably be asking 'Monk' (offensive coordinator Todd Monken) and Lamar [Jackson] and the guys, 'What do you think?' But the ball goes where it goes based on the reads. Those guys know that, and they're fighting to run good routes and are just trying to make the plays that come to them."
Andrews also had a slow start last season, catching just 10 passes for 120 yards and no touchdowns through five games. He went on to catch 11 touchdowns in the final 12 games to finish as the Ravens' leader in receiving touchdowns.
The veteran tight end is more than comfortable with playing a supporting role, as he said, but also trusts that he'll get rolling once again.
"I know that good things will come – patience," Andrews said. "I'm not worried too much about the outside noise, fantasy football, that stuff doesn't matter to me. I'm worried about this team."
