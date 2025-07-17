Ravens TE Tabbed Fantasy Football Bust to Avoid
The Baltimore Ravens have two tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely who could be very fantasy relevant in 2025. However, one of them has just been tabbed as a potential bust.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes fantasy football players should avoid Andrews this season.
"Mark Andrews has been a pillar of the Baltimore Ravens offense for the last seven years, but the aging tight end has been steadily declining in usage and could slide even further this season," Kay writes.
"As great as Andrews was last year, it seems unlikely he'll ever return to the high-volume option he was during his pair of standout Pro Bowl campaigns in 2021-22. He averaged 90 receptions, 133 targets, 1,104 receiving yards and seven scores during that span and even finished as the TE1 by a wide margin during a career-best 2021 season," he continue.
Andrews is coming off a bit of an odd 2024 campaign. He was almost nonexistent through the first half of the year but then turned things around to finish with a career-high 11 touchdowns.
Kay understand's Andrews' touchdown upside could continue to be attractive to some but warns it's a very difficult thing to replicate, especially later in his career.
"It’s not easy to fade the 29-year-old, especially on the heels of a vintage 2024 campaign in which he appeared in all 17 games — his first fully healthy season since 2021 — and finished as the TE6 with a respectable 188.8 fantasy points," Kay adds. "Since the start of 2023, though, Andrews has only averaged 50 receptions, 65 targets and 609 receiving yards. Much of his value is now tied to touchdowns."
Andrews will also be competing for targets from several other Ravens players. Likely and wide receiver Zay Flowers' roles should only continue to grow in 2025, and the team added another red zone threat in veteran DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
So just as Andrews' days in Baltimore seem to be dwindling, so is his fantasy football value.
