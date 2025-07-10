Ravens TE Linked to Trade With AFC Foe
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best tight end duo in the NFL in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. However, that may not be the case by the start of the 2025 season.
Both players are heading into the final year of their contracts, which is why Nic Rohloff of Dolphins Today by Chat Sports believes the Ravens should move on from Andrews, the older of the two.
"He's been one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the last five to six years in the NFL," Rohloff said. "But he's 29 years old, he's getting older, his contract is close to running out and with Isaiah Likely continuing to rise through the ranks, Mark Andrews could be on the move."
Andrews is coming off a very up and down season. In 2024, he was almost nonexistent through the first half of the year, but he turned things around and finished with a career-high 11 touchdowns.
Still, that may not be enough to save his future in Baltimore, especially with Likely on the rise.
Likely is only 25 and coming off the best season of his young NFL career, during which he recorded a career-high 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns. He's played well whether or not Andrews is on the field with him, which is why many believe he's ready to take over as the team's No. 1 tight end and be paid accordingly.
"The Ravens could offer Likely a multi-year extension worth approximately $14.5 million per season," Justin Melo of The Draft Network writes. "That figure would make Likely the fifth-highest paid tight end in the league, trailing just elites like George Kittle, [Trey] McBride, Travis Kelce, and T.J. Hockenson at the position."
If that's how things play out, Andrews' days with the Ravens will likely be numbered — and may even run out — in the coming months.
