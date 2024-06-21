Ravens CB Explains Offseason Absence
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has struggled with injuries throughout his career, so when he missed a significant portion of the team's offseason program, there was cause for concern.
According to Humphrey, though, there's nothing to worry about health-wise. The three-time Pro Bowl corner confirmed on his "Punch Line" podcast that he was just taking some body maintenence days, which checks out considering that he missed seven regular season games due to a foot injury.
"I did Day 1 [of minicamp] and then I took two vet rest days," Humphrey said. "I'm kind of on the NBA routine sometimes. Took two rest days but man, I'm excited."
Previously, coach John Harbaugh said that Humphrey was dealing with some "nagging" things and that he should be ready to go for training camp next month.
Humphrey, 27, had a stellar start to his career, even earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. However, injuries have plagued him over the past few years and taken a noticeable toll on his game. He allowed a passer rating of 83 or above each season from 2020-2022, compared allowing a rating under 70 in each of the previous two seasons.
The Alabama product rebounded slightly last season as he allowed a passer rating of 64.6, but again, he only played 10 games.
With Humphrey's lack of availability and declining play when on the field, Bleacher Report listed Humphrey as the most overrated cornerback in the league earlier this offseason. On the same podcast, Humphrey responded to the overrated claims while vowing to make them age poorly.
"I did see that from one of those people that posted it. As I sat there, I was like, I was hurt last year. So, I didn't really lock up anybody last year," Humphrey said. "So just get daggum healthy and lock some people up. But that list ain't bad. But why you cooking me? … Bleacher Report, I got to get it back in blood, it is what it is."
It's hard to say that a former All-Pro has something to prove, but Humphrey definitely feels like he does heading into this season.
