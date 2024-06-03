Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Ranked in Middle of CBs
Cornerback may be one of the most important positions in the modern pass-happy NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens are well aware of that fact.
Even if it's not always among the league's best, the Ravens' secondary is usually a point of emphasis year in and year out. The team has invested into the secondary through both free agency and the draft, and at cornerback, the unquestioned leader of the group is none other than Marlon Humphrey.
The 2017 first-round pick was widely seen as one of the league's top corners during his heyday, but where does he rank now? According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey is the league's 16th-best cornerback heading into this season.
"Humphrey is a top-five talent, but injuries suffered in two of the past three seasons have hurt his play," PFF writes. "When he’s at his prime, he prevents separation at a high level and grades very well, having put up coverage grades north of 74.8 in five seasons from 2017 to 2022. The Ravens need him to return to that level of play in 2024."
Cornerback is probably the most demanding position in football, and unfortunately, Humphrey's injuries have indeed impacted his play. He improved in coverage this past season, but he also played just 10 games due to injury.
When at his best, Humphrey is capable of locking down opposing receivers on a consistent basis. If he can somehow return to that past form, it would go a long way to the Ravens finally getting over the playoff hump.
