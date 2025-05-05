Ravens CB Reacts To Justin Tucker Being Released
The Baltimore Ravens finally made the decision everyone expected them to make, releasing long-time kicker Justin Tucker. This comes after several Baltimore massage therapists came forward about sexual misconduct by the Ravens' kicker. When the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the 2025 NFL Draft, that all but sealed the fate of Tucker.
General manager Eric DeCosta released a statement after Baltimore released Tucker.
“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resistance, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”
Shortly after the news broke, Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey reacted on X, posting four emojis of the thinking face.
This is far from the first time a Ravens' player has been under the microscope for legal issues, and Baltimore hasn't done themselves any PR favors over the last several weeks. While Tucker was still on the roster, the team drafted Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, who slid to the second round in large part due to his own sexual assault allegations. The tone-deafness from the organization has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Considering that John Harbaugh bragged about the "zero tolerance" policy when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, the recent actions come off as very hypocritical, to say the least, from the Ravens. We'll see what comes next, and if any other players have anything to say about it.
