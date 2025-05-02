Former Raven Steve Smith Sr. Sued for Alleged Affair with Team Staffer
Former Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is embroiled in a lawsuit accusing the former player-turned-NFL talking head of having an affair with a married member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band, according to reports.
Two months after the musician's husband outed the former football great for his infidelity, he's demanding $100,000 in a civil lawsuit filed in Mecklenberg County Superior Court on Tuesday.
The Charlotte Observer, first on the scene, reported that Antonio Martinez filed the suit under "alienation of affection" law, which enables select states like North Carolina to legally target a third party who's accused of breaking up a marriage.
According to the lawsuit, Martinez attempted to confront Smith shortly after finding incriminating messages in his wife's phone, with Smith reportedly repeatedly apologized.
The defendant, who first met Martinez' wife while filming "The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith," engaged in a months-long affair after exchanging contact information and meeting again earlier in 2025, according to the Observer.
The lawsuit against Smith alleges alienation of affection, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, punitive damages and attorney’s fees.
Smith, for his part, has been married for 15 years. He also spent three seasons between 2014-16 as a receiver in Baltimore, the same city where he'd eventually meet Martinez' wife.
