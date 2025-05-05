Ravens Release Justin Tucker
The Baltimore Ravens are releasing longtime kicker Justin Tucker, the team announced Monday afternoon.
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering out current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.
"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in the next chapter of their lives."
Tucker, 35, has been at the center of controversy this offseason. More than a dozen Baltimore-area massage therapists accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions between 2012, his rookie season with the Ravens, and 2016. He has denied all allegations against him.
The Ravens previously said they would wait for the NFL to conclude its investigation, with head coach John Harbaugh saying Sunday that the decision would be "based on football." That decision came sooner than anyone thought based on the timing of Harbaugh's comment.
Throughout his 13 years in Baltimore, Tucker made 89.1 percent of his field goal attempts, the best rate in NFL history. However, he is coming off by far the worst season of his career, in which he made just 73.3 percent of his kicks.
The Ravens drafted former Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
