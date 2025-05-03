Ravens Rookie Projected to be Immediate Sack Threat
Baltimore's decision to take a chance on a controversial edge rusher in the second round of this most recent NFL Draft was a talent bet, a gamble that Mike Green's on-the-field impact could help the franchise continue contending for trophies.
They trusted their instincts after conducting careful research on the former collegiate standout and his checkered past, with Green largely considered a first-round talent as one of the biggest threats to collapsing a quarterback's pocket among his classmates. They saw his availability at pick #59 and swooped right in to nab one of the best remaining players on the board.
ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder certainly seems to agree, posting this estimation of which rookie defensive lineman pose as the most devastating sack threats over their first few years in the league.
Walder's model takes a number of factors into account, including collegiate sack production, collegiate pressure and win rates, how they were graded by scouts, combine performance and physical information, age and position.
Green placed only behind Abdul Carter, who went #3 overall in the draft, in Walder's projection of the most immediate threats to opposing offenses among linemen recently added to the NFL's ranks.
The newly-minted Raven led all Football Bowl Subdivision players with 17 sacks in 2024, granting him an estimation of 13.4 sacks in his first three NFL seasons in ESPN's model.
Some analysts have already begun speculating that Green could grow into Baltimore's best edge rusher since Terrell Suggs, a pivotal position along the defensive line with the chance to make a famously stout defense that much sturdier.
